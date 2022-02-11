Alexa
Tommy Castro leads with 5 Blues Music Awards nominations

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 14:14
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nominations for the 43rd Blues Music Awards were announced Thursday by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation. Winners will be announced May 5 at a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

Castro, a guitarist and singer, leads the way with five nominations. They include B.B. King entertainer of the year, album of the year and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Hambridge, a versatile musician and producer, received four nominations, including three entries for song of the year. Cain, a guitarist, also is up for four awards, including album of the year.

Along with Castro, Eric Gales, J.P. Soars, Sugaray Rayford and Mr. Sipp (aka Castro Coleman) were nominated for the B.B. King entertainer of the year award.

The complete list of nominees can be found on The Blues Foundation’s website.

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:38 GMT+08:00

