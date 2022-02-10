Britain 7, Italy 5

|Britain
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|7
|Italy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|5
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 88.
G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 83.
S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
J. Retornaz Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.