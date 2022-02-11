Dallas trades veteran Hollingshead to LA for Farfan

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas traded veteran defender Ryan Hollingshead to Los Angeles FC on Thursday for left back Marco Farfan.

Hollingshead played in 193 regular-season matches and 11 playoff games since joining Dallas in 2014. The defender had 20 goals and 12 assists over his eight seasons.

The 30-year-old Hollingshead played collegiately at UCLA, where he had 16 goals and 21 assists in 81 appearances and was the Pac-12 player of the year in 2012.

Dallas selected Hollingshead with the the 20th overall pick in the 2013 MLS draft, but he declined Dallas’ pick to help his brother fulfill a promise and build a church in his hometown of Sacramento. Once the church was complete, Hollingshead signed with Dallas in 2014.

Farfan joins Dallas after one season with LA, where he started 21 of his 29 matches. The 23-year-old back began his professional career with the Portland Timbers after signing as the club’s first homegrown player in October 2016. He played 34 regular-season matches across three seasons for the Timbers.

___

