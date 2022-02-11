Alexa
Mains leads N. Arizona over Montana 72-67 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:55
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Nik Mains had 21 points as Northern Arizona edged past Montana 72-67 in overtime on Thursday night.

Carson Towt had 16 points and seven assists for Northern Arizona (9-15, 5-8 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Cone added 13 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Brandon Whitney had 25 points for the Grizzlies (16-9, 9-5). Robby Beasley III added 19 points. Josh Bannan had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 58-48 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:37 GMT+08:00

