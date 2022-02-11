Alexa
Kountz carries N. Colorado past Sacramento St. 79-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 13:12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 27 points as Northern Colorado defeated Sacramento State 79-61 on Thursday night.

Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points for Northern Colorado (13-11, 8-4 Big Sky Conference). Kur Jongkuch added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bodie Hume had 10 points.

Bryce Fowler had 29 points for the Hornets (6-14, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Cameron Wilbon added 14 points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Hornets. Sacramento State defeated Northern Colorado 85-71 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

