Sweden 7, United States 4

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 83.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
N. Edin Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 79.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
J. Shuster Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.