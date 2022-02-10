Alexa
Williams taking over as Maryland's defensive coordinator

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 12:21
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brian Williams is taking over as Maryland's defensive coordinator.

Williams has been on the staff for all three of Michael Locksley's seasons as head coach. He was outside linebackers coach in 2019, defensive line coach in 2020 and became co-defensive coordinator in 2021. Maryland said Wednesday he'll continue coaching the defensive line.

Maryland also announced that Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors were added to the staff. Thompson will serve as inside linebackers coach, and Neighbors will coach safeties.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:16 GMT+08:00

