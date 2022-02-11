Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Walker scores 25 to lead UAB past Southern Miss 84-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 10:13
Walker scores 25 to lead UAB past Southern Miss 84-63

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 25 points as UAB extended its home winning streak to seven games, rolling past Southern Miss 84-63 on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 12 points for UAB (19-5, 9-2 Conference USA). Jamal Johnson added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Stevenson had 24 points for the Golden Eagles (6-17, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. DeAndre Pinckney added 12 points. Isaih Moore had 11 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr., the Golden Eagles' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, was held scoreless. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"