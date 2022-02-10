Alexa
Florida Gulf Coast routs North Alabama 92-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:48
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points to lead six Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat North Alabama 92-60 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Samuel added 14 points, Matt Halvorsen and Carlos Rosario each scored 12 and Caleb Catto had 10 for FGCU (16-9, 6-5 ASUN Conference). Samuel also had three assists, while Rosario posted three blocks.

Daniel Ortiz had 12 points for the Lions (9-15, 2-9). Will Soucie added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:15 GMT+08:00

