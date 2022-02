WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

Thursday At Sport Club Dinamo St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $703,580 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vera Zvonareva and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Ekaterina Shalimova and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexandra Panova and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, def. Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.