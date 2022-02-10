Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith scores 16 to lead Chattanooga over W. Carolina 65-47

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 11:47
Smith scores 16 to lead Chattanooga over W. Carolina 65-47

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds as Chattanooga won its eighth consecutive home game, beating Western Carolina 65-47 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points for Chattanooga (21-5, 11-2 Southern Conference). Grant Ledford added seven rebounds.

Nick Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Catamounts (9-17, 3-10). Tyler Harris added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Marlow Gilmore had seven rebounds.

Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 70-59 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"