ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 37 22 9 5 1 50 129 103
Newfoundland 33 18 12 3 0 39 112 97
Trois-Rivieres 33 18 12 2 1 39 117 105
Maine 40 19 16 3 2 43 123 137
Worcester 38 16 19 2 1 35 127 139
Adirondack 37 16 19 2 0 34 109 136
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 41 24 14 2 1 51 116 99
Atlanta 44 25 16 2 1 53 124 114
Florida 44 23 15 3 3 52 147 117
Orlando 42 23 16 3 0 49 126 131
Greenville 38 15 16 4 3 37 112 115
Norfolk 41 15 22 2 2 34 103 150
South Carolina 41 15 22 4 0 34 99 133
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 41 28 10 1 2 59 156 113
Kalamazoo 41 23 18 0 0 46 136 140
Fort Wayne 42 21 16 4 1 47 143 129
Wheeling 42 23 18 1 0 47 146 137
Cincinnati 43 23 18 2 0 48 148 133
Indy 44 19 21 2 2 42 141 147
Iowa 45 17 21 6 1 41 131 166
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 45 27 15 2 1 57 155 139
Idaho 45 26 17 1 1 54 141 110
Tulsa 43 23 18 1 1 48 131 128
Rapid City 46 22 18 4 2 50 138 146
Allen 42 19 17 5 1 44 135 148
Kansas City 45 21 22 2 0 44 135 152
Wichita 45 18 21 6 0 42 129 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 0

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 5, Norfolk 1

Indy 2, Fort Wayne 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 2

Utah 5, Iowa 4

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Idaho 2, Tulsa 0

Thursday's Games

Wichita 3, Rapid City 2

Allen 3, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 12:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:27 GMT+08:00

"