By Associated Press
2022/02/10 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
m-Carolina 45 32 10 3 67 159 106
a-Tampa Bay 47 30 11 6 66 159 133
m-Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126
m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
a-Toronto 44 30 11 3 63 159 120
Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137
Boston 45 26 16 3 55 133 130
Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165
Columbus 45 22 22 1 45 145 166
N.Y. Islanders 40 17 17 6 40 99 108
New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172
Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158
Ottawa 43 16 23 4 36 118 142
Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161
Montreal 46 8 31 7 23 102 184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131
c-Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129
c-Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122
p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143
St. Louis 45 26 14 5 57 157 128
p-Calgary 44 25 13 6 56 147 106
p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137
Dallas 44 24 18 2 50 133 134
Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 143 146
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133
Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128
Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157
Seattle 47 15 28 4 34 123 164
Arizona 47 12 31 4 28 105 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 6, Vegas 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4

Calgary 5, Toronto 2

Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:24 GMT+08:00

