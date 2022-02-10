NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|m-Carolina
|45
|32
|10
|3
|67
|159
|106
|a-Tampa Bay
|47
|30
|11
|6
|66
|159
|133
|m-Pittsburgh
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|160
|126
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|a-Toronto
|44
|30
|11
|3
|63
|159
|120
|Washington
|49
|26
|14
|9
|61
|161
|137
|Boston
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|133
|130
|Detroit
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|136
|165
|Columbus
|45
|22
|22
|1
|45
|145
|166
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|17
|17
|6
|40
|99
|108
|New Jersey
|48
|17
|26
|5
|39
|141
|172
|Philadelphia
|46
|15
|23
|8
|38
|116
|158
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|23
|4
|36
|118
|142
|Buffalo
|46
|14
|24
|8
|36
|120
|161
|Montreal
|46
|8
|31
|7
|23
|102
|184
|c-Colorado
|45
|33
|8
|4
|70
|186
|131
|c-Nashville
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|147
|129
|c-Minnesota
|42
|28
|11
|3
|59
|161
|122
|p-Vegas
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|162
|143
|St. Louis
|45
|26
|14
|5
|57
|157
|128
|p-Calgary
|44
|25
|13
|6
|56
|147
|106
|p-Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|Dallas
|44
|24
|18
|2
|50
|133
|134
|Edmonton
|44
|23
|18
|3
|49
|143
|146
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Vancouver
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|123
|133
|Winnipeg
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|122
|128
|Chicago
|47
|17
|23
|7
|41
|116
|157
|Seattle
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|123
|164
|Arizona
|47
|12
|31
|4
|28
|105
|176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 4, Edmonton 1
Dallas 4, Nashville 3
Calgary 6, Vegas 0
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3
Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0
Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Washington 5, Montreal 2
Carolina 6, Boston 0
New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4
Calgary 5, Toronto 2
Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.