Green leads New Orleans over Texas A&M-CC 78-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:54
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green had a season-high 29 points as New Orleans stretched its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-69 on Thursday night. Derek St. Hilaire added 22 points for the Privateers.

Terrion Murdix had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Islanders (16-8, 5-5 Southland Conference). Trevian Tennyson added 11 points. Simeon Fryer had 10 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Islanders on the season. New Orleans defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-70 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:24 GMT+08:00

