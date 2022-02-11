Alexa
Mikesell leads No. 21 Ohio State women past Nebraska 80-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 10:10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 15 and No. 21 Ohio State beat Nebraska 80-70 on Thursday night.

Mikesell and Mikulasikova were a combined 13 of 29 from the floor and made eight of the Buckeyes' nine 3-pointers. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points for Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight and nine of its last 10 games.

Freshman Alexis Markowski had 23 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Nebraska (17-6, 6-6). Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabelle Bourne 12.

Mikulasikova made a pair of 3-pointers during a 9-0 run to close the first half and Ohio State led 36-31 at the break. Mikesell added three 3s in the third quarter to help extend the lead to 59-46, and the Buckeyes led by double digits for most of the fourth.

The Buckeyes shot 50% (13 of 26) from the floor and made 14 of 15 at the free-throw line in the second half.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:24 GMT+08:00

