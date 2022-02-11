Alexa
Neese lifts Indiana St. over Evansville 80-77 in 2OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:16
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had a career-high 35 points as Indiana State narrowly defeated Evansville 80-77 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Neese looked as if he had the game-winner at the end of regulation, but his 3-point attempt rattled in and out at the buzzer. He didn't score in the first overtime but had nine points in the second extra period.

Cameron Henry had 17 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State (10-14, 3-9 Missouri Valley Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Micah Thomas added 11 points. Kailex Stephens had 13 rebounds.

Blaise Beauchamp scored a season-high 29 points for the Purple Aces (6-17, 2-10). Shamar Givance added 18 points and seven rebounds. Blake Sisley had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

