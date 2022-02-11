Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 07:00
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 10, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;14;82%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Plenty of sun;27;17;ENE;7;50%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;Sunny;14;2;WNW;6;62%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;4;NE;10;78%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning showers;8;4;Mostly sunny;7;0;S;23;69%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Breezy this morning;-3;-7;A snow shower;-2;-4;NNE;19;72%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;22;7;Cooler;14;4;NW;12;56%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-12;-25;Mostly cloudy, cold;-12;-17;ESE;14;82%;50%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and very hot;38;23;ENE;15;38%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;S;10;67%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Humid with a shower;27;23;N;21;86%;94%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;A morning shower;19;6;Sunny;21;8;NW;8;46%;10%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;20;Couple of t-storms;32;24;SE;9;73%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;15;Decreasing clouds;28;17;E;12;32%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;11;70%;75%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;7;Cloudy;15;8;WSW;13;62%;35%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;9;-3;Inc. clouds;9;-2;SE;10;32%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;NW;5;69%;47%;3

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;10;3;Rain and snow shower;7;-2;WNW;13;69%;55%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain this afternoon;20;10;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SE;9;74%;94%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NNE;12;75%;74%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;Breezy in the p.m.;8;2;WNW;18;76%;28%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A few a.m. showers;7;3;Mostly sunny;6;-1;S;12;64%;25%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;13;-1;Sunny and mild;14;-2;NW;13;75%;14%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;13;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;-1;NW;9;67%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;30;20;A shower and t-storm;31;15;SSE;13;67%;98%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;20;A t-storm around;27;20;NE;8;51%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;12;2;Hazy sunshine;12;2;N;8;47%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;16;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;NE;11;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A stray shower;24;15;Sunny and beautiful;24;18;S;16;65%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;31;21;A little a.m. rain;30;19;E;5;54%;86%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NE;17;76%;39%;3

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;1;-1;Rain and snow shower;6;-8;NNW;26;66%;79%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;29;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;E;10;73%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;5;0;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;W;15;70%;55%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;29;22;Hazy sunshine;29;21;NNE;24;39%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, mild;23;8;Mostly sunny, mild;25;7;NNE;13;37%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;18;71%;58%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;22;7;Hazy sun;21;8;WNW;16;64%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;15;2;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-9;SSE;12;56%;87%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;21;14;Partly sunny, warmer;27;13;NNW;9;61%;25%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;7;77%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;6;0;Sun, then clouds;8;6;SSW;17;74%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;13;1;Cloudy and mild;16;8;NNE;14;31%;6%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;13;Mostly cloudy;17;13;E;12;72%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;18;16;Mostly cloudy;20;17;SE;8;83%;78%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. shower;27;17;Afternoon showers;25;17;NE;9;75%;100%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;A shower;27;21;NE;13;65%;91%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;2;-3;A bit of snow;-1;-6;WNW;16;82%;51%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;35;24;High clouds;34;25;ESE;11;59%;38%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Clearing;22;15;ENE;13;77%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;More sun than clouds;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;19;NE;9;59%;18%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;31;18;Nice with sunshine;30;19;ENE;11;43%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;N;14;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;10;3;Plenty of sunshine;8;1;SSW;11;81%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;13;71%;55%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;NNW;24;46%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;27;17;Lots of sun, nice;27;16;E;10;46%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;9;-6;Partly sunny;7;-6;S;8;31%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;NNW;8;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;17;6;An afternoon shower;16;3;WSW;8;64%;63%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;32;15;Breezy in the a.m.;30;15;N;26;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;7;1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;W;13;66%;89%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;29;24;A shower;30;24;NE;21;65%;82%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SW;8;59%;40%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;24;17;Hazy sun;25;14;N;10;57%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;6;76%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;13;5;A few showers;13;4;E;10;78%;93%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;SW;10;72%;4%;10

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;Mostly cloudy;23;19;SSE;12;73%;39%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;19;10;NNW;9;68%;7%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;8;1;Mostly sunny;7;3;S;9;67%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;29;14;Very warm;31;15;NE;9;27%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;24;High clouds;30;24;S;11;63%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;17;2;Mainly cloudy, mild;18;3;NE;6;48%;10%;3

Male, Maldives;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;An afternoon shower;33;26;ENE;14;59%;60%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;28;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NE;8;82%;89%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;25;Clearing;32;25;E;11;57%;23%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;SSE;25;54%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;20;6;Clouding up;19;9;SW;11;29%;2%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;25;19;Rain and drizzle;25;22;E;13;70%;69%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;4;1;A few flurries;2;-3;W;13;88%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;24;58%;2%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;29;19;A shower in the p.m.;29;18;SE;17;54%;95%;10

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;A little p.m. snow;3;1;S;16;74%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow shower;2;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;W;10;76%;33%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;31;23;Hazy sun;33;22;N;14;36%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;29;12;Clouds and sun;28;14;NNE;17;44%;11%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;12;1;Breezy in the p.m.;11;9;SSW;18;51%;7%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;WSW;9;59%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but cold;-16;-24;Sunny, but cold;-16;-28;ENE;9;73%;2%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;8;2;Sunshine and milder;12;-1;N;12;52%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;3;-5;Partly sunny;1;-2;WSW;8;52%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;3;-6;P.M. snow, breezy;2;-3;SSW;21;77%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;25;Showers around;30;25;ENE;14;74%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;N;19;62%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;NE;12;77%;57%;3

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;9;2;Mostly sunny;8;-1;ESE;9;65%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;38;17;Not as hot;31;18;SSW;17;55%;6%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;34;27;Partly sunny;33;25;ESE;8;58%;37%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;Rather cloudy;32;22;E;17;60%;5%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;9;50%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this afternoon;10;4;Showers of rain/snow;6;0;WNW;15;62%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;5;-5;Hazy sunshine;7;-6;SSE;7;72%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;A little p.m. rain;19;12;SSE;12;75%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;18;8;Cloudy;18;7;SE;8;78%;9%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;13;62%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;0;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-7;NNE;13;68%;12%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;5;0;A little snow;4;-2;NNW;11;85%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;25;22;A stray thunderstorm;25;22;SE;10;81%;89%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;26;15;Sunny and very warm;28;14;NNE;13;18%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;16;0;Sunny and delightful;17;1;NNE;9;66%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;2;-5;Partly sunny;0;-5;W;15;68%;15%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;25;10;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;WSW;10;69%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;25;18;A morning t-storm;27;17;ENE;20;68%;63%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;Breezy;28;23;E;23;72%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;N;9;75%;31%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;E;7;30%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;25;15;Low clouds breaking;28;17;SW;11;44%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;N;11;72%;74%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;17;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;8;N;7;57%;9%;3

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;9;5;Fog in the morning;10;2;NNE;12;79%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;7;-3;Turning cloudy;8;-5;NW;6;59%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Chilly with some sun;8;4;Rain and drizzle;7;5;ENE;13;81%;87%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with t-storms;26;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;N;17;77%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit, not as cool;10;-3;Sunny and mild;13;0;WSW;8;61%;8%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;ENE;27;64%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;WSW;10;52%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun, some clouds;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;24;20;SSE;26;72%;97%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;15;Partly sunny, warmer;25;17;E;14;75%;42%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasingly windy;3;0;A bit of snow;1;0;WNW;14;71%;52%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cool;11;4;Cloudy and mild;15;4;S;9;47%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;9;2;Breezy in the a.m.;9;-2;N;21;51%;14%;3

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, mild;17;9;Mostly sunny;13;6;NW;15;34%;81%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;9;NE;11;63%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;19;0;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;ENE;7;62%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Snow and rain;3;0;Decreasing clouds;8;1;NE;16;65%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;2;-2;Some morning snow;4;-2;SW;31;74%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;15;8;Increasing clouds;16;10;ESE;4;66%;14%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;Mostly cloudy;19;9;NW;8;56%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-15;-31;Sunny, but frigid;-18;-37;ENE;9;66%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;8;1;Partly sunny;9;0;NNE;6;59%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy in the p.m.;14;4;Mostly cloudy;9;3;WNW;15;64%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;33;22;Very hot;35;22;E;8;42%;62%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;4;1;A few flurries;3;-4;WSW;15;77%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;9;3;Partly sunny;5;-2;WNW;12;90%;28%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;23;18;Afternoon showers;22;17;SSE;13;85%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;WSW;6;37%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of p.m. snow;5;0;Partial sunshine;6;-3;ENE;3;59%;19%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:22 GMT+08:00

