Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Odigie lifts Troy past Arkansas State 79-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 10:46
Odigie lifts Troy past Arkansas State 79-77

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Efe Odigie had 19 points and five steals and Duke Deen posted 13 points and eight assists as Troy narrowly beat Arkansas State 79-77 on Thursday night.

Desmond Williams had 18 points for Troy (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Williams made a corner 3-pointer with one minute left for a 76-72 lead. Kieffer Punter added two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to give Troy a 78-74 lead.

Troy scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Norchad Omier tied a career high with 31 points and had 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves (15-7, 6-4). Marquis Eaton added 14 points. Caleb Fields had 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"