Anderson carries Delaware over Northeastern 74-61

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kevin Anderson had 22 points as Delaware beat Northeastern 74-61 on Thursday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 18 points for Delaware (16-8, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Andrew Carr added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jyare Davis had 12 points.

Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points for the Huskies (7-17, 1-12). Glen McClintock added 15 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. Delaware defeated Northeastern 82-76 on Jan. 17.

