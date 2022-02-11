Alexa
Cool scores 30 to lift Idaho St. over Idaho 79-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 13:17
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool had a season-high 30 points as Idaho State snapped its 11-game road losing streak, beating Idaho 79-70 on Thursday night.

Jared Rodriguez had 16 points and seven rebounds for Idaho State (5-17, 3-10 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker added 11 points.

Mikey Dixon had 22 points for the Vandals (5-18, 2-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Trevante Anderson added 19 points. Tanner Christensen had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bengals improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Idaho State defeated Idaho 81-74 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:19 GMT+08:00

