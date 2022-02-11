Alexa
Grand Canyon defeats Utah Valley 79-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:30
OREM, Utah (AP) — Holland Woods and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points apiece as Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 79-69 on Thursday night.

Blacksher Jr. also had six assists.

Sean Miller-Moore had 19 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (17-5, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added eight rebounds.

Le'Tre Darthard had 16 points for the Wolverines (15-8, 6-5). Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Harmon had 11 points. Tim Fuller had a career-high five blocks plus 7 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:19 GMT+08:00

