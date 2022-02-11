Alexa
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 11:03
At Beijing

Friday, Feb. 11 50 of 109 total events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 6 3 5 14
Germany 6 3 0 9
Sweden 5 2 2 9
Austria 4 6 4 14
United States 4 5 1 10
Netherlands 4 4 1 9
China 3 3 0 6
ROC 2 4 6 12
Italy 2 4 4 10
Japan 2 2 4 8
Switzerland 2 0 5 7
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Canada 1 4 7 12
France 1 5 0 6
Finland 1 1 2 4
Australia 1 1 1 3
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
South Korea 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1