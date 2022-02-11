Alexa
Nantes beats Bastia 2-0 to reach French Cup semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 05:54
PARIS (AP) — Captain Ludovic Blas played a part in both goals as Nantes beat second-tier Bastia 2-0 to reach the French Cup semifinals on Thursday.

The midfielder drove a powerful shot straight down the middle after the Corsican side gave a penalty away inside the first minute.

His cross from the right in the 71st then led to striker Randal Kolo Muani's ninth goal of the season.

Nantes will face last year’s runner-up Monaco while the other semifinal in early March pits fourth-tier Versailles against high-flying Nice.

Nantes was once a powerhouse in French soccer and celebrated winning its third cup in 2000 and its eighth league title the following year.

The club has won nothing since but coach Antoine Kombouare, a former Nantes defender, has brought much-needed stability back to the club.

Nice knocked out cup holder Paris Saint-Germain on penalty kicks and followed up by routing Marseille 4-1 in the quarters.

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:18 GMT+08:00

