Schwartz, Oduro lead George Mason past Richmond 87-84 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:58
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — D'Shawn Schwartz had 24 points and Josh Oduro 22 as George Mason beat Richmond 87-84 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Oduro also had 14 rebounds and five assists for the Patriots.

With the game tied, Schwartz scored seven unanswered points in overtime. Richmond got within three with 25 seconds left before Davonte Gaines added two free throws for George Mason with 12 seconds remaining.

Xavier Johnson had 17 points and nine assists for George Mason (12-10, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Devon Cooper added 11 points.

Grant Golden had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders (16-9, 7-5). Tyler Burton added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Patriots leveled the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated George Mason 62-59 last Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:12 GMT+08:00

