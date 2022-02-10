ROC 7, China 4

|ROC
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|—
|7
|China
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|4
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 80.
A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
S. Glukhov Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 82.
Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Ma X. Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.