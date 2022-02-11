Alexa
Lee carries Houston Baptist over Northwestern St. 76-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 13:03
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Darius Lee had 22 points as Houston Baptist beat Northwestern State 76-69 on Thursday night.

Khristion Courseault had 16 points for Houston Baptist (8-13, 4-7 Southland Conference). Brycen Long added 13 points. Tristan Moore had 12 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Demons (7-18, 4-7). Brian White added 12 points. Carvell Teasett had 12 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Demons. Northwestern State defeated Houston Baptist 97-87 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

