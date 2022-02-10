Alexa
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 21:44
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children, officials said.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. Three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt, city officials said. The driver has not been identified.

Police said they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet, the Star Tribune reported.

Responding officers found the bus stopped and the driver wounded about 2 p.m. in north Minneapolis, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

A bullet hole could be seen on the driver's side of the windshield as a tow truck removed the bus. Authorities were working to determine who fired the shot and officers from the assault unit and the crime lab were investigating.

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:18 GMT+08:00

