Allen leads New Mexico State over Dixie State 77-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 13:03
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Teddy Allen had 20 points as New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 77-69 on Thursday night.

Allen hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Johnny McCants had 13 points for New Mexico State (20-3, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Clayton Henry added 12 points. Jabari Rice had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Frank Staine had 17 points for the Trailblazers (11-13, 4-7). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Cameron Gooden had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

