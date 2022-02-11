Michigan State takes down in-state rival No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nia Clouden spurred a third-quarter comeback, and Michigan State toppled rival No. 4 Michigan 63-57 on Thursday night.

The Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) snapped the Wolverines’ eight-game win streak.

Michigan (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten) shot 40.4% from the field, its lowest since losing to Nebraska on Jan. 4. The Spartans finished with a 46% mark.

Naz Hillmon had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who played their second straight game without senior leader Leigha Brown. No bench players scored for Michigan compared to the Spartans’ 15 points.

Clouden was the Spartans’ leading scorer with 20 points, while Tamara Farquhar had 11 points and Dee Dee Hagemann had seven rebounds and nine assists.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 59, KENTUCKY 50

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, including a key free throw and steal late that helped South Carolina get past Kentucky for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Gamecocks (22-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats fought back — with Rhyne Howard scoring 16 of her 21 points in the quarter.

She got Kentucky to within 55-48 with 1:25 remaining on a three-point play. A review of a loose ball gave Kentucky possession, but Howard missed a jumper. Destanni Henderson and Lele Grissett each made one of two free throws to give South Carolina some needed space.

Treasure Hunt’s two free throws with 53 seconds left got Kentucky within 58-50, but Boston made a free throw a couple of seconds later. The junior forward then grabbed a late rebound that helped the Gamecocks run out of the clock and sweep the Wildcats for its 14th series win in 15 meetings.

Kentucky (9-11, 2-8) dropped its fourth consecutive game and eighth of nine overall.

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 78, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored six of her 22 points in overtime to help North Carolina State escape Boston College.

Kayla Jones added 17 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. State (22-3, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Raina Perez had 13 points, and Kai Crutchfield and Elissa Cunane each finished with 12.

Cameron Swartz paced the Eagles (15-9, 6-7) with 24 points, 18 of those coming in the opening half. Taylor Soule added 16 with 10 rebounds.

Johnson’s short jumper gave N.C State a 76-74 edge with 2:09 left in overtime. BC turned the ball over, and Crutchfield had a conventional 3-point play with 1:23 left.

VIRGINIA TECH 73, NO. 11 GEORGIA TECH

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as Virginia Tech started the game on a 22-11 run, and ended up leading wire-to-wire to beat Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech (18-6, 10-3) is now 10-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time in school history, and reached 10 conference wins only once previously in the 2019-20 season.

Virginia Tech hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 15 of 28 from the field in the first half, taking a 39-21 advantage at intermission. The Hokies knocked down 9 of 15 3-point attempts (60%) for the game and 27 of 51 from the floor (52.9%).

Georgia Amoore was 5 of 6 from long range to finish with 21 points and six assists for the Hokies, while Kayana Traylor added 14 points off the bench.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (18-6, 9-4) with 21 points. Sarah Bates added 17 points, and Lorela Cubaj added 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MISSOURI 62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Alexus Dye had all 11 of her points in the pivotal third quarter and No. 13 Tennessee ended a two-game skid with a win over Missouri.

Tess Darby scored 12 points and Rae Burrell also had 11 for the Lady Vols (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference), who had lost three of four. Tamari Key had seven blocks, giving her 88 for the season and 236 for her career — she needs three to be second in school history and 29 for a school record.

Hansen scored 22 points for the Tigers (17-8, 5-6) and Aijha Blackwell 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the year.

NO. 14 LSU 73, NO. 17 GEORGIA 67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 26 points, Khayla Pointer added 21 in LSU's win over Georgia.

Pointer and Morris shot 25 of 30 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers were 27 of 34 to Georgia’s 10 of 13. Jailin Cherry added 18 points on 9-of-19 shooting for LSU (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference).

Reigan Richardson scored 15 of her career-high 17 points in the second half to lead Georgia (17-6, 6-5), which shot 23% (7 of 30) in the first half but 56% (18 of 32), including six 3-pointers, in the second.

NO. 18 NOTRE DAME 69, MIAMI 53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four 3-pointers, Maya Dodson had a double-double and Notre Dame posted a win over Miami.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a loss at Florida State to improve to 12-0 at home. Dodson scored 12 points and grabbed 10 boards for her sixth double-double, all coming in the last nine games.

Westbeld also had eight rebounds to celebrate her birthday and freshman Oliva Miles, second in the nation at 7.2 assists, dished out eight.

Kelsey Marshall hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Miami (12-10, 5-7).

NO. 19 FLORIDA 73, MISSISSIPPI STATE 64

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 20 points and Kiara Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Florida's win over Mississippi State.

Emanuely de Oliveira added 13 points for Florida (18-6, 8-3 SEC), which has won eight of its last nine. Florida outrebounded Mississippi State’s small lineup 45-29, leading to a 14-3 edge in second-chance points. The Gators also got 21 points off their bench compared to the Bulldogs’ one.

Anastasia Hayes scored 22 points and Jordan had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State (14-8, 5-5). Myah Taylor had nine points and seven assists. Only seven Bulldogs logged minutes due to injuries and leading scorer Rickea Jackson entering the transfer portal.

NO. 20 BYU 102, PEPPERDINE 53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 22 points and BYU led wire-to-wire in a rout of Pepperdine to pick up its 20th win of the season.

The Cougars held Pepperdine to 20 points in the second half and just six points in the third quarter.

Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points and dished 13 assists and Lauren Gustin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (20-2, 10-1 West Coast Conference). Tegan Graham hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points.

BYU shot 62.5% from the field for the game, converting 40 of 64 attempts, including 9 of 17 shots from 3-point range.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 80, NEBRASKA 70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 15 and Ohio State beat Nebraska.

Mikesell and Mikulasikova were a combined 13 of 29 from the floor and made eight of the Buckeyes’ nine 3-pointers. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points for Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight and nine of its last 10 games.

Freshman Alexis Markowski had 23 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Nebraska (17-6, 6-6). Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabelle Bourne 12.

NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA 64, PITTSBURGH 54

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 17 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 points and 12 rebounds and North Carolina beat Pittsburgh.

North Carolina led by 22 points before Pitt battled back by closing the third quarter on a 5-0 run and scoring the opening 10 points of the fourth to get within 51-44. But the Tar Heels had an answer after each Pitt make the rest of the way to hold at least a seven-point lead.

Eva Hodgson added 14 points, with 3-for-3 shooting from distance, for North Carolina (19-4, 9-4 ACC).

Jayla Everett made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Pittsburgh (11-12, 2-10). Amber Brown added 14 points and Dayshanette Harris had 10 before fouling out late.

