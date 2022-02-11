Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

North Macedonia: Indian migrants detained on new route

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 00:46
North Macedonia: Indian migrants detained on new route

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have detained 16 migrants from India who were allegedly trying to enter neighboring Greece illegally, as migrant-smuggling gangs try new routes in answer to pandemic travel restrictions and tougher border controls.

Three Pakistani men aged 21 to 31 but not further identified who were traveling with the Indian migrants were arrested on smuggling charges, authorities said Thursday.

In a statement, police said the migrants were found near the southern town of Bogdanci and were taken to a nearby shelter where deportation procedures would be launched.

Migrants and asylum seekers are typically arrested traveling northward, on a route from Greece through North Macedonia and other Balkan countries to try and reach destinations in central and northern Europe.

But pandemic-related travel restrictions and tougher border controls have forced smugglers to change tactics in recent months with migrants from as far as Cuba trying to reach European Union-member Greece from North Macedonia.

Many enter North Macedonia from neighboring Serbia.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"