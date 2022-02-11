Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Doss Jr. carries SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 71-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 12:26
Doss Jr. carries SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 71-63

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville snapped its nine-game losing streak, beating UT Martin 71-63 on Thursday night.

Courtney Carter had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-17, 2-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 11 points.

Bernie Andre had 12 points for the Skyhawks (8-17, 4-9). Koby Jeffries added 11 points. KK Curry had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"