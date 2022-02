ATP World Tour Dallas Open Results

Thursday At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex Dallas Purse: $708,530 Surface: Hardcourt indoor DALLAS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Jenson Brooksby (4), United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka (2), United States, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).

Adrian Mannarino (5), France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville (4), Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-8.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Marcos Giron and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, def. Peter Gojowczyk and Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-0, 7-6 (2).