Sweden 9, Italy 3

|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|—
|9
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 232, Team Percentage: 91.
N. Edin Shots: 16, Points: 64, Percentage: 100.
O. Eriksson Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.
C. Sundgren Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.
R. Wranaa Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 207, Team Percentage: 81.
S. Arman Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
S. Gonin Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.
A. Mosaner Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
J. Retornaz Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.