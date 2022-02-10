Alexa
Pitt survives brick fight downing reduced Florida State

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 12:55
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 24 points, shooting 7 for 13 from 3-point range, and Pittsburgh beat a diminished Florida State squad 56-51 on Wednesday night to end its four-game skid.

It was the Panthers' (9-16, 4-10) first road win in the ACC since a 63-60 victory over Syracuse on Jan. 6, 2021.

Florida State (13-10, 6-7) has dropped five straight to fall from conference contention. Forward Malik Osborne is done for the season, following surgery on his left ankle. Center Naheem McLeod is out indefinitely, after breaking bones in his right hand which required surgery as well. Guard Anthony Polite also required surgery after recently suffering a fractured wrist and is out indefinitely.

Horton made eight of Pitt's 18 field goals and seven of the team's eight 3-pointers. Pitt shot 33%. On the defensive end, Mouhamadou Gueye tied a career-high with eight blocked shots.

The Panthers never trailed in the second half.

Pitt led 21-20 at halftime as both teams struggled to score. The Panthers were 7-for-28 (25%) shooting while Florida State made just 5 of 28 attempts (17.9%) before intermission.

The Seminoles didn't reach double digits until 12 1/2 minutes in when Caleb Mills hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 12 with 7:34 before the break.

Mills scored 19 points for Florida State which shot 16 for 56 (28.6%) overall.

The Panthers host North Carolina State on Saturday while the the Seminoles hit the road to face North Carolina on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:11 GMT+08:00

