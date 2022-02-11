Alexa
South Dakota State beats Denver 84-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/11 13:09
DENVER (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 18 points as South Dakota State won its 13th consecutive game, rolling past Denver 84-61 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman registered 11 points and nine assists for South Dakota State (22-4, 13-0 Summit League). Matt Mims added 15 points. Alex Arians had 11 points and six rebounds.

Coban Porter had 18 points for the Pioneers (9-18, 5-9). Taelyr Gatlin added 11 points. Michael Henn had seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. South Dakota State defeated Denver 80-62 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:10 GMT+08:00

