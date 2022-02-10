Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Klanjscek scores 21 to carry Maine past Albany 73-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 10:53
Klanjscek scores 21 to carry Maine past Albany 73-63

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Maks Klanjscek had 21 points as Maine defeated Albany 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Vukasin Masic had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Maine (5-18, 2-10 America East Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish added 11 points as did Byron Ireland.

Matt Cerruti had 14 points for the Great Danes (10-14, 6-6). Jamel Horton added 10 points. Jarvis Doles had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-11 23:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"