Valentine’s Day to see maximum temperatures in Taiwan plummet by 10 degrees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) will see temperatures plunge by as much as 10 degrees Celsius, reports said Friday (Feb. 11).

The current sunny weather with maximum temperatures in the low 20s was likely to continue at least until Sunday (Feb. 13) noon, CNA reported. Once the weekend over, a cold front with northeasterly winds was likely to see maximum temperatures plummet from around 24 degrees to just 15 degrees.

The Central Weather Bureau said the weekend was likely to start with stable and dry weather, with occasional rain only possible in mountainous areas in the north and near the east coast.

During Sunday, rain would become more prevalent in the same regions, while the south would be overcast with a growing likelihood of rain. Once the weekend over, Valentine’s Day would see the cold air move down into the southern areas of Taiwan as well, according to the forecasters. Evening temperatures north of Tainan were likely to drop to between 12 and 14 degrees.

A gradual return to higher temperatures was expected to occur from Thursday (Feb. 17), to be followed by more rain for the north and east, the Central Weather Bureau said.

