Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Valentine’s Day to see maximum temperatures in Taiwan plummet by 10 degrees

Weekend will start relatively warm and stable

  835
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 19:21
Valentine's Day is likely to see the maximum temperature drop by 10 degrees. 

Valentine's Day is likely to see the maximum temperature drop by 10 degrees.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) will see temperatures plunge by as much as 10 degrees Celsius, reports said Friday (Feb. 11).

The current sunny weather with maximum temperatures in the low 20s was likely to continue at least until Sunday (Feb. 13) noon, CNA reported. Once the weekend over, a cold front with northeasterly winds was likely to see maximum temperatures plummet from around 24 degrees to just 15 degrees.

The Central Weather Bureau said the weekend was likely to start with stable and dry weather, with occasional rain only possible in mountainous areas in the north and near the east coast.

During Sunday, rain would become more prevalent in the same regions, while the south would be overcast with a growing likelihood of rain. Once the weekend over, Valentine’s Day would see the cold air move down into the southern areas of Taiwan as well, according to the forecasters. Evening temperatures north of Tainan were likely to drop to between 12 and 14 degrees.

A gradual return to higher temperatures was expected to occur from Thursday (Feb. 17), to be followed by more rain for the north and east, the Central Weather Bureau said.
cold front
northeasterly wind
Valentine's Day
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
2022/02/05 10:45
8 earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Hsinchu within 5 hours
8 earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Hsinchu within 5 hours
2022/02/04 16:37
Taiwan issues low temperature alert for 17 cities, counties
Taiwan issues low temperature alert for 17 cities, counties
2022/01/10 20:55
Strong cold air mass to hit Taiwan Tuesday, bringing single-digit lows to north
Strong cold air mass to hit Taiwan Tuesday, bringing single-digit lows to north
2022/01/09 17:05
Central Weather Bureau staff rescue hiker on Yushan on Christmas Eve
Central Weather Bureau staff rescue hiker on Yushan on Christmas Eve
2021/12/25 11:51

Updated : 2022-02-11 22:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"