Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine

Philippines failure to recognize Taiwanese vaccination cards could lead to delays for Filipino workers

  377
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 17:05
Foreign passengers arrive at Manila's International Airport on Feb. 10. 

Foreign passengers arrive at Manila's International Airport on Feb. 10.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although the Philippines has opened its borders to other tourists, it is still requiring Taiwanese to undergo seven days of quarantine because it is not recognizing the country's vaccination certificates, possibly leading to the delayed entry of Filipino workers into Taiwan.

On Thursday (Feb. 10), the Philippines lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign tourists and is allowing those travelers who are fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus to enter the country without needing to undergo quarantine. However, the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) is forcing tourists from Taiwan to continue to undergo the seven-day quarantine because it does not recognize the vaccination cards from Taiwan, citing the country's lack of membership in the World Health Organization (WHO), according to Filipino recruitment consultant Emmanuel Geslani.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) has reportedly already filed a complaint with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) over the matter. Geslani warned that the treatment of Taiwanese tourists "may result in a retaliatory move against our Filipino workers who will be deployed to Taiwan in the next two weeks."

Geslani pointed out that the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the IATF have already opened the borders to foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated and can present a recognized vaccination certificate. However, because the BOQ does not recognize the Taiwan vaccination cards, Taiwanese who arrive in the Philippines must undergo seven days of quarantine, followed by RT-PCT tests at the end of the isolation period.

Geslani criticized the BOQ's policy as a "black eye on our tourism efforts," and he noted that Taiwan tourists comprise the third-largest group of travelers visiting the Philippines. He called on Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman and Resident Representative Wilfredo Fernandez to immediately take up the matter with the IATF and order BOQ to "stop this nonsense as it may result in the delay of our workers entering Taiwan."
quarantine
Philippines
Taiwan-Philippines relations
border restrictions
border reopening
Taiwanese tourists
Filipino workers
vaccine certificate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
2022/02/08 16:26
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
2022/02/07 15:21
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
2022/02/05 16:30
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2022/02/04 11:25
Taiwan embassy staffer in Honduras tests positive for COVID after VP visit
Taiwan embassy staffer in Honduras tests positive for COVID after VP visit
2022/02/01 19:59

Updated : 2022-02-11 18:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"