Taiwan’s January exports surge to almost US$40 billion

Exports have been rising on a year-on-year basis for 19 months

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 16:52
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total value of Taiwan’s exports in January reached nearly US$40 billion (NT$1.11 trillion), recording the 19th monthly rise in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (Feb. 11).

The US$39.98 billion figure was 16.7% higher than in Jan. 2021, CNA reported. The 19 months of export growth amounted to the longest continuous rise since the recovery from the financial crisis of the late 2000s, when Taiwan’s exports posted year-on-year increases for 26 months.

However, the MOF noted that when considered on a month-by-month basis, January’s export figure had declined by 1.8% from Dec. 2021.

In contrast, imports in January totaled US$35.07 billion, surging 24.9% from Jan. 2021 for the third-highest monthly figure on record, according to the CNA report.

Taiwan’s positive export performance has been seen as the result of a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and of rising demand for technology products and semiconductors amid adjustments in global supply chains.
