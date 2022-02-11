Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-Jun Of SQUID GAME Endorses Swiss Luxury Watchmaker, TAG HEUER

Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun of Netflix's top show ever, SQUID GAME , selected as the South Korea ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer

, selected as the South Korea ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer Represented by MSteam, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group, Wi Ha-jun will be the face of the newly launched TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 series, the fourth generation of the brand's luxury Wear OS-powered smartwatches

Wi Ha-jun, who was previously appointed as the ambassador for his hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea, is set to star in upcoming tvN drama slated to be premiere in the first half of 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 February 2022 - Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the " Group "), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Wi Ha-jun of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (" MSteam "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group's associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (" Spackman Media Group "), is selected as the South Korean ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer.

Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun of Netflix's top show ever, SQUID GAME, will be the face of the newly launched TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 series, the fourth generation of the brand's luxury Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

Wi Ha-jun is set to star in upcoming tvN K-drama, LITTLE WOMEN , which is slated to premiere in the first half of 2022. Produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Kim Hee-won, LITTLE WOMEN is based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The tvN K-drama tells the story of three poor sisters who encounter an elite-educated financial consultant (played by Wi Ha-jun) and their face-off against one of Korea's wealthiest and most powerful families. Kim Go-eun of THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH (2020), THE LONELY SHINING GOD – GOBLIN (2016-2017) and CHEESE IN THE TRAP (2016) plays the other lead in the K- drama.

Last month, Wi Ha-jun was appointed as the ambassador for his hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea. Previously, Wi Ha-jun starred in the original Korean series, SQUID GAME, the #1 show across over 90 countries including the US and Korea on Netflix. Through his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a policeman in SQUID GAME, Wi Ha-jun has emerged as an internationally recognized actor.

Wi Ha-jun also starred in highly popular K-drama BAD AND CRAZY, which reached first place in viewership ratings for the same time period over the past consecutive weekends, since its release on 17 December 2021. He held an online video interview on 4 February 2022 to commemorate the end of the tvN drama.

Wi Ha-jun was also selected as the brand ambassador for the American premium casual brand BEENTRILL and released a beauty pictorial with YSL beauty in December 2021. He also headlined in Korean crime thriller film MIDNIGHT (2021), which received the Best Feature Award at the 13th UK Grimmfest Film Festival.

Other than Wi Ha-jun, MSteam also represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who starred in hit romance drama CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2020), and top actress Lee Min-jung, who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.

