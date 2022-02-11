Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

A robber was nabbed within a minute of parking his Porsche outside a bank in Kaohsiung Friday. (CNA, Gushan police photo) A robber was nabbed within a minute of parking his Porsche outside a bank in Kaohsiung Friday. (CNA, Gushan police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A robber was arrested within a minute of having parked his Porsche convertible outside a bank in Kaohsiung City and walking into the branch, reports said Friday (Feb. 11).

The incident happened at noon at a Chang Hwa Bank branch in the district of Gushan, CNA reported. A man parked a black Porsche Boxster outside and walked in holding a converted handgun.

As he threatened staff and told them to fill a plastic bag from a convenience store with cash, a bank clerk rang a bell under the counter, alerting a police patrol nearby. As the robber struggled to fire his gun, the officers used pepper spray and managed to overpower him.

The whole robbery took less than a minute, with the 51-year-old suspect, named Tsai (蔡), being taken away for questioning. The sports car belonged to his wife, according to the Liberty Times.