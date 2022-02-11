Alexa
Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan reflects on motherhood, personal journey

Huang takes to Facebook on son’s 20th birthday to share about beliefs about life

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 14:59
Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan. (Facebook, Huang Shan-shan photo)

Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan. (Facebook, Huang Shan-shan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City’s Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) celebrated her son’s birthday by writing a heartfelt Facebook post detailing her thoughts on motherhood on Friday (Feb. 11).

“My child has come of age,” she wrote. “My son’s 20th birthday was a few days ago; I had very complicated feelings on that day — my little baby has turned into an adult in the blink of an eye.”

However, while she called her son an angel and a gift from heaven, and recalled how he laughed a lot as an infant and barely gave her any trouble, she said that as a mother, she had not been very responsible. “After he was born, I worked as a city councilor; and when he was young, the one thing he asked me the most was, ‘Mom, why don’t you spend time with me?’” she revealed.

She said she took her son to work when he was in third grade so he could see how she served people, recounting that when he saw people come in to consult her about tragedies at home, he told her, “They’re so helpless, you should keep helping them.” Since then, according to Huang, he never complained about her absence again.

“I thank the heavens for giving me such a mature child so I may keep pursuing my dream,” she wrote. While she was a little disappointed that her son will now leave her care and begin to shoulder his own responsibilities in life, Huang wanted him to be able to pursue his own dreams as she has.

One way to do so would be through voting, according to Huang. “Lately, everyone has been discussing the constitutional amendment that will give 18-year-olds the right to vote. Actually, I’ve always believed that the youth are a country’s biggest asset… Young people have their own ideas and ideals. They are pure. Historically, progressive values have mostly come from the younger generation.”

Meanwhile, regarding recent discussions about Huang’s upcoming campaign for the 2022 Taipei mayoral election, she shared in another Facebook post that she had “no fears, no façade, no concern” as she has maintained an open-minded attitude since she recovered from an illness six years ago.

“Jan. 6, 2015 marks the day when I collapsed. I will forever remember the scene as I lay in the intensive care unit, feeling my life fading away before my eyes for the first time and not knowing if it would be possible for me to wake up again,” she wrote.

Less than six months after the incident, however, she was running another campaign. She recalled being in poor health and gaining weight due to the medication she was taking, and facing a divorce as she concurrently lost in the legislative election.

Huang wrote, “The days from 2015 to 2016 were the most tormenting and darkest in my life, but I saw it as an assignment given to me by God, because I had everything so smooth before and had never faced setbacks.”

She concluded, “I have died once already, thus I don’t even fear death; what in the world is there to fear? So, I have no fear. Even the most perfect piece of jade will come with small imperfections that are not concealable, so there is nothing to hide! So, I have no façade. One should take on the impossible and step outside one's comfort zone, otherwise what is the point of life? So, I have no concerns, because if I want to do something, I do it.”
"