Australian parliamentary committee pushes for Taiwan in CPTPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Australian Parliamentary committee has backed Taiwan’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

In a report on expanding CPTPP membership, the parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade recommended on Wednesday (Feb. 10) the Australian government “encourage and facilitate” CPTPP membership for Taiwan, the U.K., and South Korea, according to an Australian Parliament press release.

Australian MP Ted O’Brien, Chair of the Trade Sub-Committee, said, “Australia should support the expansion of the CPTPP to include new members, but not unconditionally.”

“Only aspiring economies that support an open, transparent and stable trading environment and those that demonstrate an ability and willingness to meet the agreement’s high standards should be considered,” O’Brien added.

The committee also urged the government to consider negotiating a bilateral Taiwan-Australia free trade agreement.

With regard to China, the committee recommended the Australian government cooperate with other CPTPP members to, “encourage China to re-establish full trading relations including ending its coercive trade measures and reengaging in ministerial dialogue, and to demonstrate an ability and willingness to commit to the CPTPP’s high standards, prior to supporting the commencement of an accession process.”