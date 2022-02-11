Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 11) announced 18 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 61 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include seven males and 11 females ranging from under five years old to their 60s. Of these cases, 13 cases were located in Kaohsiung City, three in New Taipei City, and two in Taoyuan City.

Imported cases

The 61 cases include 29 males, 30 females, and two are under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of these, 32 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 29 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 from the U.S. (11 cases), the Philippines, Singapore, India, the U.K., Australia, Canada, South Korea, Bangladesh, Mexico, France, Vietnam, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, and Brazil. The country of origin of 25 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,918,661 COVID tests, with 5,898,487 coming back negative. Of the 19,455 confirmed cases, 4,105 were imported, 15,296 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 130 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.