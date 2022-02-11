Top Valentine's Day events in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Celebrations in fancy restaurants are typically the top choices for Valentine’s Day. However, for variety, we also have some outdoor events and interesting ideas for singles and couples to do on Feb. 14.

Chenglin Agarwood Forest House



(Facebook, Chenglin photo)

Located in central Taiwan's Yunlin County, the 5.8-hectare park features a romantic “love lake,” a heart-shaped island in the lake, along with Japanese-style landscapes built with over 80 species of trees and plants. Besides the natural environment, there are restaurants and aloeswood-related products on the site.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/agarwoodtw/?ref=page_internal

Xinbeitou Hot Spring Area



Asia Pacific Hotel Beitou (Lyla Liu photo)

There are over 40 hotels located in Taipei's Beitou District that provide high-quality hot springs and spas. The local attractions are also popular among tourists, such as Beitou Thermal Valley, Beitou Hot Spring Museum, and Beitou Park.

Website: https://www.travel.taipei/en/attraction/details/436

Xiahai City God Temple



(Taipei City Government photo)

Established in Dadaocheng in 1859, the temple is famous for the power of "Chinese Cupid” (月老), where people go to pray in hopes of meeting their true love. Visitors can also ask for safety and peace from 600 other deities, such as the City God, his wife, and the Brave Guards.

Website: http://www.tpecitygod.org/en-about-xia-hai01.html

"May I have your last order?"



(Screenshot, Opentix photo)

Taiwan’s theatrical group Godot Culture and Second Floor Café, which serves American cuisines, co-launched a theatrical sitcom titled “May I have your last order?” which will take place in the restaurant. The audience will be able to watch a humorous take on lovers’ quarrels brought by professional performers and enjoy delicious meals.

Website: https://www.opentix.life/event/1473236465516625921?openExternalBrowser=1

"DEMIGOD: The Legend Begins"



(Vie Vision Pictures photo)

This Taiwanese traditional hand puppet show is now on the big screen! Featuring PILI Puppetry's main character "Su Huan-jen" (素還真), moviegoers can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free ticket discounts for the film "DEMIGOD: The Legend Begins" on Feb. 12 in theaters nationwide.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PILI.SuHuanJen/

Death on the Nile



(20th Century Studios photo)

The film is the sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express," starring Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, and Armie Hammer. It will be released on February 11 in both the U.S. and Taiwan. Time to have a movie night!

Taihu Brewing "Blurberry" Beer



(Facebook, Taihu Brewing photo)

Taiwanese craft beer brand Taihu has launched a pink, sweet and sour beer named "Blurberry" to celebrate Valentine's Day. The beverage can be purchased at 7-ELEVEN, city'super, and Breeze Super.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/taihubrewing/