Data Lakes Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2030

Data Lakes Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Lakes Market by region.
The global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Data lakes have become an economical option for many companies rather than an option for data warehousing. Data warehousing involves additional computing of data before entering the warehouse, unlike data lakes. The cost of maintaining a data lake is lower than a data lake owing to the number of operations and space involved in building the database for warehouses.
Major market player included in this report are:
Capegemini
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft Corp.
Hitachi
SAS Institute
EMC Corporation
Zaloni
Cloudera
Teradata
Atos
AWS
IBM
Temenos
Informatica
Koverse
HPE
Cazena
Infoworks.io
Snowflake
Dremio
TCS
Exacaster
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Solutions
Data Discovery
Data Integration and Management
Data Lake Analytics
Data Visualization
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
System Integration and Deployment
By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
SME’s
Large Enterprises
By Business Function
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human Resources
By Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Retail and eCommerce
Energy & Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Government
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period –2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Data Lakes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
