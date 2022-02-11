Sequence of Events Recorder Market 2020 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Regional Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030 Forecast Research Report

Sequence of Events Recorder Market is valued approximately at USD 23.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The sequence of events recorded by the Sequence of Event Recorder (Occurrence of Faults and Normalization) in the plant or process. It’s a sophisticated surveillance device. It can be used to monitor the status of the plant from the operator to the executive level. It successfully tracks all events without skipping any and protects against coercion. The increased focus on efficient use of power resources, as well as ongoing initiatives in various industries to reduce downtime and energy costs, are driving the growth of the sequence of events recorder market. Furthermore, rising data center investments and the ongoing replacement of existing utility infrastructures with technologically advanced power equipment are factors to expected offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

For instance, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global energy market is focused on new capital projects to replace ageing power plants and meet the world’s rising demand for power. In 2009, the total installed power generation capacity around the world was 4,957 GW. Gross capacity additions of 5,900 GW are expected to be completed by 2035. As a result of the increased demand for efficient global power consumption control, sequence of events recorders has been installed in larger numbers to ensure continuous power supply around the clock. However, Easy availability of substitutes, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding the largest market shares of Sequence of Events Recorder. Factor such cloud computing, growing economy, ongoing infrastructure development projects and as increasing penetration of the Internet contribute to risen demand for data centers. ABB, Schneider Electric, and Delta Electronics are the leading providers of data center power solutions in Asia Pacific. Increased investments in healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and telecommunications verticals have resulted in Asia Pacific development and economic growth in countries including Australia and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Cyber Sciences

Ronan Engineering Company

Pacific Microsystems

E-MAX Instruments

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mount Type:

Rank Mounted

Rail Mounted

By End User:

Data Centers

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Sequence of Events Recorder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

