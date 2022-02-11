Population Health Management Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2030  

Population Health Management Market is valued approximately at USD 22.9 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Population Health Management refers to the collection of patient data through health information technology resources to improve both clinical and financial outcomes. The global Population Health Management market is being driven by growing number of chronic diseases which demand for better healthcare services, an expanding healthcare industry, increasing demand for affordable treatment along with value-based medicines, and rising digitalization of healthcare systems. For instance: in January 2021, Digital health company Zyter developed Zyter Smart Hospitals with the 5G-ready platform that connects a hospital’s disparate data systems, departments, people, and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology devices.

Furthermore, the indulgence of favorable government initiatives and increasing investments from the large players to improve health infrastructure, will provide new opportunities for the global Population Health Management industry. For instance: in the financial year 2021-22, Indian government increased the budget allocation for health and well being’ by 137 per cent to Rs. 2.23 lakh crore from the previous year’s budget estimate of over Rs. 94,000 crore. However, unstable data privacy laws in the certain countries and lack of skilled workers who can operate digitization in healthcare sector efficiently may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered while regional analysis of the global Population Health Management Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to developed healthcare infrastructure, rising diseases and adoption of Internet-of-Things in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the investments and reforms to modernize healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled technicians in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

i2i Population Health

Health Catalyst

Optum

Enli Health Intelligence

eClinicalWorks

Orion Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-Use:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Population Health Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

