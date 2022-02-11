Shock Sensors Market Size, Share, 2020 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Shock Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 799.03 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Shock sensors are the type of sensors which detect vibration or impact applied externally on them and produce an electrical signal. These electric signals can be used to produce any action such as raising alarms, sending message to server etc. These sensors are widely used in automotive, electronics, heavy machinery and other industries. The growing usage in electronics and automobile industries, rapid growth of end-use industries like Retail and Defence and everyday use in residential as well as government projects are some of the factors driving the sales of Shock Sensors. With automobile sector rising, by heading towards electric mobility with year-on-year steady growth, it is expected that the sales of shock sensors will be significantly affected by growth of EV automobile industry.

According to International Labor organization, global EV sales exceeded 5.1 million units in, increasing by 2 million units from 2017, while in Europe and the United States, sales increased by 385,000 and 361,000 EVs, respectively in 2017-18. At the same time in 2018, China retailed nearly 1.1 million EVs and had 2.3 million active electronic vehicles, making it the largest EV market in the world. The design and deployment challenges for harsh, rigid or fragile environments may act as a restraint for its growth, but increasing innovation in shock sensors arena, with the companies introducing them as “Product as a service”, will act as an opportunity for it in the next decade.

The regional analysis of global Shock Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Due to high demand in various end-use sectors like automobile, aerospace and electronics, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. But, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate for the next decade owing to the growing population and income in the region and thus growing needs for electronics, automobiles, smart home equipment and retail logistics.

Major market player included in this report are:

TE Connectivity

PCB Piezotronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Dytran Instruments, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing

Mobitron AB

Meggitt SA

SpotSee

IMI Sensors

SignalQuest, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Piezoelectric

Piezoresistive

Strain Gage

Others

By Material:

Tourmaline

Quartz

Salts

By Market:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Shock Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

