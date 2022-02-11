Distributed Antenna System Market Size and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Distributed Antenna System Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Distributed Antenna System Market by region.

The global distributed antenna system market size was US$ 8.4 billion in 2021. The global distributed antenna system market is forecast to grow to US$15.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A Distributed Antenna System is adopted by the hospitality sector, including hotels, roadway tunnels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, etc., to enable connectivity services. The distributed antenna systems can be used indoors or outdoors. The system provides services like Personal Communication Services (PCS), police, cellular, Wi-Fi, and emergency services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the distributed antenna system market. The commercial sector, including public venues, airports & transportation hubs, and the hospitality sector, witnessed a severe negative impact. As a result, it hampered the growth of the market in these sectors. However, healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden growth, which fueled the demand for distributed antenna systems.

Factors Influencing

The growing demand for communication technology and advancements in the market are driving the growth of the global distributed antenna system market.

Moreover, the demand for high-speed network and connectivity, and efficient network coverage is forecast to benefit the global distributed antenna system market.

The distributed antenna system is helpful in combating various connectivity issues and has increased internet access and bandwidth. It is another prominent reason behind the industry expansion.

The cost-effectiveness of distributed antenna system has been proved proactively advantageous. Thus, governments also prefer these systems. Moreover, the benefits of distributed antenna systems over traditional systems, such as better-defined coverage and fewer coverage gaps are driving the market growth.

The time-consuming process related to the installation of iDAS may slow down the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna systems market during the forecast period due to the high penetration of advanced technologies. Moreover, the growing demand for IoT-enabled devices and high infrastructural development would contribute to the growth of the regional distributed antenna system market.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow due to the significant contribution of China and other countries. Rising smartphone and tablet adoption are increasing demand for uninterrupted connectivity. As a result, the global distributed antenna system market would grow significantly.

The increasing trend of smart cities and growing demand for internet connectivity across all verticals are forecast the fuel the Asia-pacific distributed antenna system market.

Competitors in the Market

American Tower Corporation

Boingo Wireless Inc

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dali Wireless Inc.

TE Connectivity

Westell Technologies Inc.

Zinwave

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Active DAS

Hybrid DAS

Passive DAS

By Ownership

Carrier Ownership

Neutral-Host Ownership

Enterprise Ownership

By Application

Public Venues & Safety

Hospitality

Airports & Transportation

Healthcare

Education Sector & Corporate Offices

Industrial

Other

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

